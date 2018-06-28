JeffCo BOE member: "I am not resigning"

Thursday was the deadline for a Jefferson County Board of Education member to notify the board if she would follow a resolution calling for her resignation.

"I am not resigning," Donna Pike said.

Last week in a special-called meeting, the board voted to ask for Pike’s resignation.

Earlier, Pike reposted on social media derogatory remarks about a former member of President Obama's administration. She apologized for making the comments. The board still wants her to step down.

"At this particular point in time, I think what will be best for us as a school district is that she resign," said Oscar Mann, President of the Jefferson Co. BOE.

Mann still has not official received word in writing of Pike's decision. Pike says she would be open to meeting with the school board to discuss the issue.

"If he wants to call a meeting to discuss it I would be glad to oblige," Pike said.

Jefferson County officials are concerned about the impact of Pike's decision on the school district, especially efforts to get out from under control of a federal desegregation order.

"There are matters that concern me because, as a board member, lots of times our actions are judged by the actions one individual board member," Pouncey said.

Mann fears their board will not be able to work together.

“The bottom line is there has been a situation created that makes it very difficult to work as a team," Mann said.

Mann said the BOE’s legal team is looking at options to force Pike off the board.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.