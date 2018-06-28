B'ham leaders plan meeting to address train crossings

Thursday was the deadline for a Jefferson County Board of Education member to notify the board if she would follow a resolution calling for her resignation.More >>
Drivers have been frustrated with trains blocking crossing around Birmingham, and after another accident at a crossing, leaders are demanding action.More >>
All westbound lanes are blocked on I-20 near the Coosa River bridge.More >>
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday around 10 a.m.More >>
Alabama Power reports the line of thunderstorms that swept through east and central Alabama this afternoon has left more than 128,000 customers without power.More >>
