B'ham leaders plan meeting to address train crossings

Drivers have been frustrated with trains blocking crossing around Birmingham, and after another accident at a crossing, leaders are demanding action.

It's personal for Jefferson County Commissioner Sandra Little Brown. In Lipscomb on May 30, her elderly cousins were in a car that was demolished by a train as the driver went around warning barriers.

"It was horrible. I was at the scene and saw the car and I'm looking at the car. I know that car. I know that car." she said. "They just left the senior center. It is still awful and we are dealing with that and here comes this."

The accident earlier this week was just up the street from Brown's business at the railroad crossing at 31st Street SW. Two men whose family is also close to Brown's were critically injured after being struck by a train.

"People in the area have been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. The railroad company has to do something. They have to do it now," Brown said.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell, along with Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin, have formed a task force a week ago to look for solutions to trains blocking roadways across Birmingham. Birmingham City Councilman Jay Roberson represents the area of the latest accident at 31st Street SW.

"The initial short-term solution is to get the trains from blocking the crossings. Get the train off the track. Get them to the depot and get them off the track - that is the first solution," Roberson said.

The meeting is set for July 9 in the Powderly community. Representatives of railroad companies are expected to be on hand.

