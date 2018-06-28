Overturned 18-wheeler blocking all I-20 WB lanes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Overturned 18-wheeler blocking all I-20 WB lanes

RIVERSIDE, AL (WBRC) -

All westbound lanes are blocked on I-20 near the Coosa River bridge.

An overturned vehicle is blocking all lanes near Riverside, causing more than 10 miles of back-up and a drive time of more than two hours.

Officials suggest using U.S. 78 as an alternate route, however note that route is also crowded.

