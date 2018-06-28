Sling TV programming packages: Orange vs. Blue

By Kris Wouk



Dish Network’s Sling TV service offers something cord-cutters have dreamed of for years: live TV and sports without the need for pricey cableor satellite packages. One major strength of Sling TV is that it offers programming inrelatively bite-sized packages, rather than one major glut of channels, letting users pick and choose the channels best suited to them. The only problem is thatit isn’t always easy to figure out which packages are best for you.

To get started with Sling TV, you’ll need to choose between two base packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both of which cost $25 per month. Which one do you pick? Or should youbundle both for $40? The answer really depends on your needs and preferences. In this quick guide, we’ll explain the benefits of each so you can make the right decision and raise your cord-cutter game.

What you get with either

If your channel needs are fairly simple, the choice between Sling Orange and Sling Blue could be an easy one, as there are a fair amount of channels included in bothpackages. These include coveted cable news channels like Bloomberg and CNN, lifestyle programming like the Food Network and Travel Channel, and popular cable staples like AMC, IFC, TBS, TNT, and History. That said, there are some essentialdifferences betweenthe two.

Major differences between Sling Orange and Sling Blue

How many streams?

Before we get to programming differences, there is one major difference between Sling Orange and Sling Blue that potential customers need to be aware of at the outset: the number ofdevices thatcan stream Sling TV at once. Sling Orange is limited to a singlestream, meaning you’ll be limited to watching on one device at a time. Sling Blue offers up to three streams, making it a better option for larger households. If you’re only ever watching on one TV or mobile device at a time, this may notmatter, but it’s definitely worth keeping in mind.

Sling Orange programming

The number of streams aside, if you’re a fan of all things sport, Sling Orange may be your best choice. That’sbecause it’s the only one of the two to feature Disney’s suite of ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and the generally online-only ESPN3, all loaded intoSling Orange’s $25 per month core price tag. Speaking of Disney, Sling Orange will also land you other Disney properties, includingDisney Channel and the family-friendly FreeForm (formerly ABC Family) network, which aren’t available on Sling Blue alone.

Sling Blue programming

While it may not have the coveted ESPN lineup, Sling Blue makes up for this in terms of its sheer wealth of channels, not to mention the multiple streams mentioned above. In place of ESPN programming,Sling Blue offersNFL Network, as well as multiple Fox sports networks. Also, and this is key, Sling Blue is the only way to get the NFL RedZone channel, available as an add-on in Blue’s add-onSports Extra package, which we’ll discuss below. Meanwhile, a substantial amount of popular channels like Bravo, FX, FXX, Syfy, and USA are also included — so, while you give up ESPN, you get a lot in return.

Extra channel packages

Now that we’ve looked a Sling TV’s core packages, it’s time to start thinking about add-ons for the perfect blend of content. Some packages, like Hollywood Extra — which offers movie channels likeEpix, Sundance, and Turner Classic Movies — are exactly the same. Others, like Kids Extra, vary based on the package — you’ll need Sling Orange in order to have access to the additional Disney children’s channels, for example.

Sling Blue also offers fewer channels in its Sports Extra package, but it costs twice as much as Sling Orange’s Sports Extra Package, at $10 per month. That’s due to the inclusion of the all-powerful NFL RedZone channel, which lets you watch a smorgasbord of scoring plays from every NFL team every Sunday, without commercials. Meanwhile, Sling Orange’s $5 Sports Extra package grants customers even more ESPN channels, including ESPNEWS, ESPNU, and a handful of seasonal sport-specific channels, but noRedZone.

Best of both worlds

A lot of Sling TV’s marketing focuses on how little it costs per month, but if you want the best of what it has to offer, you’ll wantto subscribe to both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, bringing the price a lot closer to what you’d pay for cable, at $40 per month (plus your internet fees, of course). Now that Sling Orange costs $25 per month instead of the $20 per month it cost at launch, that’s a savings of $10.

For a full rundown of the base channels available in either Sling Blue, Sling Orange, or both, see below.

If you’re still left wondering if Sling TV is right for you, make sure to check outour complete guide to the service, which includes a full channel list and other info,including which channels allow for time-shifting, and more.

Full channel listings by package

Sling Orange Sling Blue Sling Orange and Blue A&E Yes Yes Yes AMC Yes Yes Yes AXS TV Yes Yes Yes BBC America Yes Yes Yes BET No Yes Yes Bloomberg TV Yes Yes Yes Bravo No Yes Yes Cartoon Network / Adult Swim Yes Yes Yes Cheddar Yes Yes Yes Cheddar Big News Yes Yes Yes CNN Yes Yes Yes CSN No Yes Yes Comedy Central Yes Yes Yes Disney Channel Yes No Yes E! No Yes Yes Epix Drive-In Yes Yes Yes El Rey Network No Yes Yes ESPN Yes No Yes ESPN 2 Yes No Yes ESPN 3 Yes No Yes ESPN ACC Extra Yes No Yes Flama Yes Yes Yes Food Network Yes Yes Yes Fox No Yes Yes Fox Sports No Yes Yes Freeform Yes No Yes FS1 No Yes Yes FS2 No Yes Yes Fuse Yes Yes Yes FX No Yes Yes FXX No Yes Yes Galavision Yes Yes Yes HGTV yes Yes Yes History Yes Yes Yes IFC Yes Yes Yes Lifetime Yes Yes Yes Lifetime Movies Yes Yes Yes Local Now Yes Yes Yes National Geographic No Yes Yes Nat Geo Wild No Yes Yes NBC No Yes Yes NBC Sports No Yes Yes Newsy Yes Yes Yes NFL Network No Yes Yes Nick Jr. No Yes Yes SyFy No Yes Yes TBS Yes Yes Yes TNT Yes Yes Yes Travel Channel Yes Yes Yes Tribeca Shortlist Yes Yes Yes Tru TV Yes Yes Yes TV Land Yes Yes Yes Univision No Yes Yes Unimas No Yes Yes USA No Yes Yes VH1 Yes Yes Yes Viceland Yes Yes Yes

