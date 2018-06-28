Police: Man arrested in Chicago diamond heist struck before

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a sleight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days. And they say he's done it before in New York City and Belgium.
The Chicago Tribune reports that an industry publication sent out a "quiet warning" about Tamaz Hubel after a 2010 heist in New York. The alert urged retailers to "stop reading right now and go count your diamonds."
The 67-year-old from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, was arrested Sunday while trying to board a plane to France from Miami-Dade International Airport. He's being held in Florida. An extradition hearing is scheduled for July 10.
The Associated Press hasn't identified a lawyer who can comment on Hubel's behalf.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."More >>
The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."More >>