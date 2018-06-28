2 Alabama men plead guilty in 2015 fatal shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Prosecutors say two Alabama men have pleaded guilty in connection with a robbery that resulted in the death of another man.

News outlets report Martavius Tyus and Tarick Moore have pleaded guilty to felony murder in the 2015 death of 20-year-old Dundrell Young. The Montgomery men face a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

AL.com reports Young was sitting in a parked car at Burger King when he was approached by a suspect who robbed him and then shot him multiple times. Young died from his injuries.

Officials say the investigation revealed that Tyus and Moore helped plan and carryout the robbery.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey's office said in a statement that two other people, including the alleged shooter, are awaiting trial.

