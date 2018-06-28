Multiple people shot at newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Multiple people shot at newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Multiple people were shot Thursday at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, with a witness saying a single gunman fired into the newsroom.

A reporter at The Capital tweeted that a single individual shot multiple people. Phil Davis, who covers business and politics for the newspaper, tweeted that the gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.

He added, "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to reports of the shooting.

Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Marc Limansky said officers were searching the building where the shooting was reported. He said the situation is "active and ongoing."

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

Lt. Ryan Frashure, another spokesman for Anne Arundel County police, said on WJLA that officers are "doing everything to get people out safe." He said they must look for other dangers, such as bombs and other shooters.

The Capital and newspapers including the Maryland Gazette are owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement saying he was "absolutely devastated" at the tragedy. Officials said President Donald Trump had been briefed on it. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Waters told reporters, "our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 17 states sue Trump administration over family separations

    17 states sue Trump administration over family separations

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-06-26 19:15:42 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-28 20:38:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington.
    Seventeen states, including Washington, New York and California, are suing to force the Trump administration to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    Seventeen states, including Washington, New York and California, are suing to force the Trump administration to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>

  • As US market weakens, Harley-Davidson recruits new riders

    As US market weakens, Harley-Davidson recruits new riders

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-06-26 20:26:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-28 20:38:25 GMT
    Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.More >>
    Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.More >>

  • More delay, cost for NASA's next-generation space telescope

    More delay, cost for NASA's next-generation space telescope

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-06-27 17:51:24 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-28 20:38:05 GMT
    (Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP). This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 an...(Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP). This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 an...
    For the second time in three months, NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope.More >>
    For the second time in three months, NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly