Breaking Bad to host 10-year anniversary panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Breaking Bad is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in style!

Entertainment Weekly reports that Breaking Bad will host a 10-year anniversary panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 19 at 4:30 p.m. PT. This visit will also mark the fifth anniversary since the show last traveled to San Diego when the cast hosted a panel previewing the final season in 2013.

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, Betsy Brandt, Jonathan Banks, RJ Mitte and creator Vince Gilligan will make up the panel, where they'll discuss details of the show's run and its legacy.

Breaking Bad Turns 10: An Oral History of the Pilot

Breaking Bad won't be the only series from the universe with a presence at the con though! Spin-off Better Call Saul will host its own panel at 3:30 p.m. PT just before the Breaking Bad reunion panel. Odenkirk, Banks, and Esposito will be on this panel as well, and they'll be joined by Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabian.

Better Call Saul Season 4 premieres Monday, Aug. 6 at 9/8c on AMC.

