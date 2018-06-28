Breaking Bad to host 10-year anniversary panel at San Diego Comic-Con

"Hodor" can mean a lot of things. Technically, it means "hold the door," but it can also mean "hello," "goodbye" and everything in between. Currently, it means "Ed Sheeran's cameo on Game of Thrones"

Showtime is officially moving forward with that much-anticipated live-action adaption of Microsoft's massively popular video game franchise Halo

Grant is as charming as ever, but he's also a villain like we've never seen before

Hugh Grant has never been better than he is in A Very English Scandal

The greatest Game of Thrones memes on the internet

Who has your birthday? Celebs born in September

By Lindsay MacDonald,

Breaking Bad is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in style!

Entertainment Weekly reports that Breaking Bad will host a 10-year anniversary panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 19 at 4:30 p.m. PT. This visit will also mark the fifth anniversary since the show last traveled to San Diego when the cast hosted a panel previewing the final season in 2013.

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, Betsy Brandt, Jonathan Banks, RJ Mitte and creator Vince Gilligan will make up the panel, where they'll discuss details of the show's run and its legacy.

Breaking Bad Turns 10: An Oral History of the Pilot

Breaking Bad won't be the only series from the universe with a presence at the con though! Spin-off Better Call Saul will host its own panel at 3:30 p.m. PT just before the Breaking Bad reunion panel. Odenkirk, Banks, and Esposito will be on this panel as well, and they'll be joined by Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabian.

Better Call Saul Season 4 premieres Monday, Aug. 6 at 9/8c on AMC.

