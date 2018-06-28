Authorities search for missing swimmer in Coosa River

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old who went missing while swimming on the Coosa River.

WSFA-TV reports that divers began searching Wednesday for the missing teen. The search resumed Thursday.

Friends of the missing teen told police that he was walking on a sandbar when water swept him off his feet and pulled him under the surface. One of the friends ran to the nearby police station for help.

Wetumpka Police Department Capt. Robert Sliwowski told the television station that the current in the river has been moving swiftly.

Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/

