New Airbus transport aircraft BelugaXL sports whale's grin - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New Airbus transport aircraft BelugaXL sports whale's grin

(Jean-Vincent Reymondon/Airbus via AP). This photo taken on Thursday, June 28, 2018 and provided by Airbus shows the first BelugaXL rolling out of the paintshop, unveiling a special livery, in Toulouse, southern France. The BelugaXL will now undertake ... (Jean-Vincent Reymondon/Airbus via AP). This photo taken on Thursday, June 28, 2018 and provided by Airbus shows the first BelugaXL rolling out of the paintshop, unveiling a special livery, in Toulouse, southern France. The BelugaXL will now undertake ...

TOULOUSE, France (AP) - A whale of a transport aircraft will be flying high later this summer sporting the grin of a Beluga whale.

The Airbus BelugaXL, a massive transport plane, made a presentation on Thursday, its nose cone making it look like a whale. Airbus employees, 20,000 of them, voted on one of six looks and the whale face that matches its name won.

After ground tests, the oversized aircraft is to make its first flight later this summer and enter service in 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mourners: Black teen killed by police more than a hashtag

    Mourners: Black teen killed by police more than a hashtag

    Monday, June 25 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-25 11:44:18 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-06-29 00:30:33 GMT
    Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.More >>
    Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.More >>

  • Authorities abandon 'zero-tolerance' for immigrant families

    Authorities abandon 'zero-tolerance' for immigrant families

    Monday, June 25 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-06-25 04:14:10 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-06-29 00:30:24 GMT
    (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...
    A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
    A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>

  • Drought-stricken West braces as wildfire season flares up

    Drought-stricken West braces as wildfire season flares up

    Monday, June 25 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-06-25 14:16:41 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-06-29 00:29:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...
    Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.More >>
    Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly