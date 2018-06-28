Eugene Kim, veteran AP writer of Today in History, dies - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Eugene Kim, veteran AP writer of Today in History, dies

WASHINGTON (AP) - Eugene Kim, a broadcast writer and editor for The Associated Press who for 34 years wrote the AP's Today In History feature used by newspapers and broadcasters around the country, has died. He was 61.

Kim, a graduate of Syracuse University, began his AP career in New York in 1981 after working as a news reporter at radio stations in Connecticut. He moved to Washington in 1983 when the AP relocated its broadcast wire operation there.

In 1984, he became the writer of Today in History, the daily feature that includes a capsule summary of significant events that took place on that date.

Kim was known among colleagues for his diligence in researching items for Today in History, and his determination to make sure that every item was complete and accurate. In the days before the internet, he would spend hours at a time at the Library of Congress to pin down names, places and dates. Colleagues were often able to rely on his encyclopedic knowledge to fill in gaps on stories they were writing. They also remembered Kim as unflappable, with a wry sense of humor.

Greg Peppers, executive producer for AP Radio, said Kim would "go the extra mile" to confirm details in Today in History. He said Kim "took each line of it and made it his own." Peppers described Kim as a "quiet steadfast presence on the broadcast wire desk."

