Full Moon Bar-B-Que Ribs Recipe

•    3 lbs of pork ribs
•    1/4 cup meat tenderizer
•    1 tbsp salt 
•    1 tbsp black pepper
•    2 cups of Full Moon BBQ Sauce

Procedure:
•    To remove the membrane on the ribs, start at one end of the rack, slide a dinner knife under the membrane and over a bone.
•    In a bowl, combine the salt, black pepper, and meat tenderizer. On 2 large rimmed baking sheets, sprinkle the spice mix all over the ribs, pressing and patting it. Cook on hickory grill for 4-5 hours. 

