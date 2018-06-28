Full Moon Bar-B-Que Ribs Recipe

• 3 lbs of pork ribs

• 1/4 cup meat tenderizer

• 1 tbsp salt

• 1 tbsp black pepper

• 2 cups of Full Moon BBQ Sauce

Procedure:

• To remove the membrane on the ribs, start at one end of the rack, slide a dinner knife under the membrane and over a bone.

• In a bowl, combine the salt, black pepper, and meat tenderizer. On 2 large rimmed baking sheets, sprinkle the spice mix all over the ribs, pressing and patting it. Cook on hickory grill for 4-5 hours.

