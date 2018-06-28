Meek Mill's attorneys resume effort to get judge removed

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia. Attorneys for Mill are asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remove a Philadelphia judge from his case da...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Attorneys for Meek Mill are asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remove a Philadelphia judge from his case days after she denied his new trial request.

In a filing late Wednesday, the rapper's attorneys say Judge Genece Brinkley's actions in court showed she had an opinion before hearing Mill's request. It also says by requiring a hearing and strenuously cross-examining a witness, she strayed from how other judges had treated similar requests.

The court split on a previous request to remove Brinkley.

The district attorney's office has agreed Mill should get a new trial, and Mill's attorneys also are asking the Supreme Court to grant one.

Mill has asked that his decade-old drug and gun convictions be thrown out because of credibility issues with the officer who testified against him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.