Meek Mill's attorneys resume effort to get judge removed - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Meek Mill's attorneys resume effort to get judge removed

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia. Attorneys for Mill are asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remove a Philadelphia judge from his case da... (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia. Attorneys for Mill are asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remove a Philadelphia judge from his case da...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Attorneys for Meek Mill are asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remove a Philadelphia judge from his case days after she denied his new trial request.

In a filing late Wednesday, the rapper's attorneys say Judge Genece Brinkley's actions in court showed she had an opinion before hearing Mill's request. It also says by requiring a hearing and strenuously cross-examining a witness, she strayed from how other judges had treated similar requests.

The court split on a previous request to remove Brinkley.

The district attorney's office has agreed Mill should get a new trial, and Mill's attorneys also are asking the Supreme Court to grant one.

Mill has asked that his decade-old drug and gun convictions be thrown out because of credibility issues with the officer who testified against him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-06-28 17:01:50 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

  • Atlantic City welcomes back 2 shuttered casinos

    Atlantic City welcomes back 2 shuttered casinos

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-06-28 04:22:55 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-06-28 17:01:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This Wednesday, June 27, 2018 photo shows the giant replica electric guitar outside the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. after it was illuminated on the casino’s first night of operation. Both the Hard Rock and the Ocean ...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This Wednesday, June 27, 2018 photo shows the giant replica electric guitar outside the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. after it was illuminated on the casino’s first night of operation. Both the Hard Rock and the Ocean ...
    Atlantic City, which lost five of its 12 casinos in recent years, now has two of them back.More >>
    Atlantic City, which lost five of its 12 casinos in recent years, now has two of them back.More >>

  • Manslaughter charge: Georgia officer shot fleeing black man

    Manslaughter charge: Georgia officer shot fleeing black man

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-06-28 16:34:10 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-06-28 17:01:05 GMT
    (Kingsland Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Kingsland Police Department shows Officer Zechariah Presley. Presley was in jail on Thursday, June 28, 2018, charged with voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office, ...(Kingsland Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Kingsland Police Department shows Officer Zechariah Presley. Presley was in jail on Thursday, June 28, 2018, charged with voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office, ...
    Georgia police officer surrenders after authorities obtain arrest warrants stemming from June 20 shooting death of man who fled vehicle during a traffic stop.More >>
    Georgia police officer surrenders after authorities obtain arrest warrants stemming from June 20 shooting death of man who fled vehicle during a traffic stop.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly