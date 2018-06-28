FIRST ALERT: Severe T'storm Watch plus a Heat Advisory in effect

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Cullman, Etowah, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, and Winston counties until 7 p.m. The primary threat for these storms will be wind gusts as high as 70 mph. We expect scattered severe storms and scattered damage reports and power outages.

Storms are expected to move in from the north and will impact areas northeast especially after 1 p.m. and push southward with time. It looks like Marion to Blount to Cleburne counties see the roughest weather after 3 p.m. and Birmingham to Alex City after that and pushing south of Demopolis to Dothan by 6 p.m.

Please stay weather aware this afternoon as we track the strong to severe storms moving in from the north. Besides the threat of damaging winds, we will also have to be mindful of dangerous cloud to ground lightning and heavy rainfall that could cause localized flooding and dangerous driving conditions. We will send out frequent updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7 p.m. across Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Bibb, Walker, Jefferson, Shelby, Winston, Coosa, and Chilton counties. The heat index will be at or above 105 degrees across this area. Be sure to take extra precautions if working or spending time outside.

On Friday, we will see a few morning showers and storms and widely scattered in the afternoon.

This weekend looks unsettled with a good chance for rain and storms on Sunday. Hot and humid weather persists through Independence Day along with daily scattered showers and storms.

