Man in custody after double shooting kills woman, injures man

RAGLAND, AL (WBRC) -

A man is in custody after a double shooting in Ragland killed a woman and injured a man at 2 a.m. Thursday morning. 

Responding officers found 49-year-old Victoria Lyn Deputy dead in the back room of a house in the 200 block of Broken Arrow Drive. They also found Billy James Deputy, 51, suffering from a gunshot wound in his abdomen. 

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has Bruce E. Bates, 26, in custody. 

The shooting is still under investigation. 

