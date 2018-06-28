Man in custody after double shooting kills woman, injures man

A man is in custody after a double shooting in Ragland killed a woman and injured a man at 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Responding officers found 49-year-old Victoria Lyn Deputy dead in the back room of a house in the 200 block of Broken Arrow Drive. They also found Billy James Deputy, 51, suffering from a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has Bruce E. Bates, 26, in custody.

The shooting is still under investigation.

