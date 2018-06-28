Midfield police investigating overnight homicide

Midfield police are investigating a homicide that happened around midnight Thursday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Terrence Wayne Scott from Dolomite.

The coroner's office says the homicide happened in the 1000 block of Rutledge Drive.

Scott died at an area hospital around 1:30 a.m.

We are working to get more details about this case and will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.