Russian company executive to stay in jail on spying charges

MOSCOW (AP) - A Moscow court has rejected an appeal by a top manager of a state-controlled Russian energy company protesting her arrest on spying charges.

Carina Tsurcan, who's on the management board of Inter RAO, an energy firm dealing with electric power supply and heat generation, has been in custody since her arrest earlier this month. Tsurcan, who has Russian and Romanian citizenship, has denied the spying charges.

Details of the charges haven't been released, but Russian news reports alleged that Tsurcan had conveyed confidential information related to Russian energy projects to the Romanian intelligence.

The Moscow City Court rejected Tsurcan's appeal, and Inter RAO also purged her as a board member on Thursday.

