Prosecutor: 4 Georgia men indicted in Alabama bank robbery

HEFLIN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say four Georgia men have been indicted in an Alabama bank robbery.

AL.com quotes U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town as saying that a federal grand jury indicted the men Wednesday. Heflin police Chief A.J. Benefield had said no one was injured in the May 2 robbery at Small Town Bank.

The two-count indictment for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery says 47-year-old Derrick Antonio Owens, 46-year-old Kenyatta Delafayette Cosby, 22-year-old Brice Mercivious Kimbro and 30-year-old Travis Omere Montford had traveled together to the bank.

Authorities say Cosby jumped over the counter and shoved a teller to the floor, Montford and Kimbro took money from tellers, and Owens drove the car they left in. Authorities chased the car and took them into custody.

It is unclear if they have lawyers.

