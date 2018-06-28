Queen Elizabeth II 'under the weather,' cancels appearance - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Queen Elizabeth II 'under the weather,' cancels appearance

(John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Queen's Young Leaders Awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Queen's Young Leaders Awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and has cancelled a planned appearance.

The palace said in a statement that the 92-year-old monarch "is feeling under the weather" and will not attend a morning service at St. Paul's Cathedral on Thursday. The service marks the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George.

The queen has had a busy schedule in recent weeks, including appearances at the Royal Ascot horse show.

