FIRST ALERT: Severe T'Storm Watch for north, east AL counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northeastern counties of the state. It's effective until 7 p.m. Thursday evening for the following counties:
Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Cullman, Etowah, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, and Winston.
In addition, with 'feels like' temps as high as 105, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for noon Thursday through 7 p.m. We could get some relief in the form of scattered shower and thunderstorms.
Friday looks to be another steamy day, with highs in the mid-90s and feels like temps again well into triple digits.
We are expected to remain in this hot, steamy weather pattern through the weekend, with afternoon pop up showers and thunderstorms.
We could see a few heat activated showers next week as well, and that does include the Fourth of July.
If you're going to be outside for any length of time, be sure and drink lots of fluids, and try not to overdo it. Take lots of breaks from physical activity.
