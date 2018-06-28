Julia Roberts joins Instagram, makes first social media post

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Julia Roberts is getting social.
The "Pretty Woman" star has joined Instagram and made her first ever social media post. It's a photo of her sitting in grass wearing denim shorts and a black top that says "love." She captioned the photo, "Hello."
The 50-year-old Oscar winner does not have a Twitter or Facebook account.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The boxes started arriving as people across the country began to learn about President Donald Trump's policy of separating children from their families.More >>
The boxes started arriving as people across the country began to learn about President Donald Trump's policy of separating children from their families.More >>
A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.More >>
A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.More >>