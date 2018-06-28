Julia Roberts joins Instagram, makes first social media post - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Julia Roberts joins Instagram, makes first social media post

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Julia Roberts is getting social.

The "Pretty Woman" star has joined Instagram and made her first ever social media post. It's a photo of her sitting in grass wearing denim shorts and a black top that says "love." She captioned the photo, "Hello."

The 50-year-old Oscar winner does not have a Twitter or Facebook account.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

