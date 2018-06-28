Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Cullman teen

Testimony is underway in the federal bribery trial involving former State Representative Oliver Robinson.More >>
Testimony is underway in the federal bribery trial involving former State Representative Oliver Robinson.More >>
We begin our Wednesday with mostly clear skies and temps in the 70s. Look for a hot day today, with feel like temps as high as 105.More >>
We begin our Wednesday with mostly clear skies and temps in the 70s. Look for a hot day today, with feel like temps as high as 105.More >>
Cullman County authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.More >>
Cullman County authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.More >>
State Attorney General Steve Marshall's wife Bridgette died over the weekend after what Marshall's campaign describes as "a long struggle with mental illness."More >>
State Attorney General Steve Marshall's wife Bridgette died over the weekend after what Marshall's campaign describes as "a long struggle with mental illness."More >>
There's a shakeup at the U.S. Supreme Court with Justice Anthony Kennedy announcing he's retiring. His departure could set the stage for a nomination battle.More >>
There's a shakeup at the U.S. Supreme Court with Justice Anthony Kennedy announcing he's retiring. His departure could set the stage for a nomination battle.More >>