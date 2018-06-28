Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Cullman teen - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Cullman teen

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Daylee Ann Powell (Source: ALEA) Daylee Ann Powell (Source: ALEA)
CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) -

Cullman County authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager. 

Daylee Ann Powell, 13, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at her home in Cullman. She is a white female with green eyes and red hair. She has a mole on her forehead and on her neck, according to an Emergency Missing Child Alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

She stands 5-feet, 3-inches and weighs 95-pounds.

She was last seen wearing a floral top with shorts and a blue denim vest. Her hair was in a French braid. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cullman County Sheriff's Office at 256-735-2741 or call 911. 

