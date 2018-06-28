Missing Cullman teen found

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Center Point Wednesday evening.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Center Point Wednesday evening.More >>
Midfield police are investigating a homicide that happened around midnight Thursday morning.More >>
Midfield police are investigating a homicide that happened around midnight Thursday morning.More >>
Cullman County authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.More >>
Cullman County authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.More >>
Testimony is underway in the federal bribery trial involving former State Representative Oliver Robinson.More >>
Testimony is underway in the federal bribery trial involving former State Representative Oliver Robinson.More >>
We begin our Wednesday with mostly clear skies and temps in the 70s. Look for a hot day today, with feel like temps as high as 105.More >>
We begin our Wednesday with mostly clear skies and temps in the 70s. Look for a hot day today, with feel like temps as high as 105.More >>