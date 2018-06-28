Missing Cullman teen found - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Missing Cullman teen found

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Daylee Ann Powell (Source: ALEA) Daylee Ann Powell (Source: ALEA)
CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) -

Cullman County authorities say that a teen reported missing has been found. 

Daylee Ann Powell, 13, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at her home in Cullman. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly