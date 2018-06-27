Former federal judge: New Supreme Court appointment could impact abortion

There's a shakeup at the U.S. Supreme Court with Justice Anthony Kennedy announcing he's retiring. His departure could set the stage for a nomination battle.More >>
The mayor of Montevallo says there are improvements coming to the city. The city is in a strategic planning process. Mayor Holli Cost says they have met with people in the community twice.
A warning for those of you spending your summer along the Gulf coast-- you could get bitten by stinging sea lice. When you hear lice, most of us think about head lice, and the incredibly frustrating process to get rid of them. But with sea lice, it's a different story.
Expect rain chances around 60 percent through the day. There will be periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.
At Sunrise Memorial Gardens, we found graves sinking in, headstones cracked and broken vases. Family members of those buried here say their loved ones deserve better.
