Former federal judge: New Supreme Court appointment could impact abortion

There's a shakeup at the U.S. Supreme Court with Justice Anthony Kennedy announcing he's retiring. His departure could set the stage for a nomination battle.

Justice Kennedy was a critical swing vote on landmark decisions on things like affirmative action and same sex marriage.

The 81-year-old will step down in July paving the way for President Trump to name his second Supreme Court justice in as many years.

The vacancy is sure to be a major issue on the campaign trail in the midterm election season. We spoke with retired federal judge John Carroll on what this appointment could mean for issues like abortion.

"This will shift Roe v. Wade, whether it will mean that it will be overruled or undercut is another matter. This appointment will have a significant effect on the availability of abortion,” Carroll said.

This new appointment could transform the court for decades. President Trump and Republicans say they plan on getting to work on a replacement immediately hoping to have Kennedy's successor confirmed before the midterms.

