Montevallo mayor seeks citizens' vision for future changes to th - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Montevallo mayor seeks citizens' vision for future changes to the city

Montevallo, Alabama. (Source: WBRC video) Montevallo, Alabama. (Source: WBRC video)
MONTEVALLO, AL (WBRC) -

The mayor of Montevallo says there are improvements coming to the city. The city is in a strategic planning process. Mayor Holli Cost says they have met with people in the community twice.

"To gain ideas from citizens about what their vision and what their ideas would be for the future of Montevallo," Cost explains.

Several ideas were mentioned and discussed, but nothing is set in stone. Some of the discussions involved public housing that raised some concerns. "I can absolutely without a doubt say we have no plans to take out public housing," said Cost.

The mayor says the next step in this process is a series of meetings to come up with a comprehensive plan where they take all of the ideas brought up at the public meetings.

