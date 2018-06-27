FIRST ALERT: More storms tomorrow

The evening will be quiet with some patchy fog developing in some of the rain soaked areas east of I-65. Expect temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. Rain chances are expected to climb again on Thursday. The best chances for rain will come after 2pm.

Forecast models suggest the rain and storms will develop to our north and track south through the day. Expect rain chances around 60 percent through the day. There will be periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Remember thunderstorms this time of year have the potential to produce damaging winds, knock down trees and cause power outages.

There is also a heat advisory in effect for parts of our area with heat indices over 100 degrees. Expect the spotty showers and storms to continue again Friday and through the weekend. Make sure to have the WBRC First Alert weather app with you at all times to track the temperatures, rain, and any alerts we might send your way.

