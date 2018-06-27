Family members upset over conditions at Pinson cemetery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Family members upset over conditions at Pinson cemetery

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
PINSON, AL (WBRC) -

Upset family members contacted our On Your Side Investigators about conditions at a cemetery in Pinson.

At Sunrise Memorial Gardens, we found graves sinking in, headstones cracked and broken vases. Family members of those buried here say their loved ones deserve better.

"This probably weighs five or six pounds, it looks like  heavy piece of equipment has come over it.. and its actually bowed and bent the headstone," Mary Lou Douglas, whose parents are buried there said.

"They actually placed my father's headstone on another grave. They had to locate the headstone and they did find it broke when they located the headstone and told me they would repair it or actually replace it - they never replaced it," Suzanne Headley said.

Headley says her father's headstone has been cracked for over a year. She's tried contacting the owner Cedric McMillan.

"Some of these graves out here are much worse than my father's grave but this is desecrating a loved ones grave and a lot of these people are veterans," Headley said.

This isn't the first time McMillan has come under fire. Last year a day before Ronda Montgomery was supposed to bury her mother, she got a call from George Washington Carver Memorial Cemetery in Birmingham saying there's not enough room to bury her even though she took care of it years ago. Montgomery ended up having to cremate her mother. McMillan owned the cemetery at the time. There's also been similar complaints at Zion Memorial Gardens cemetery as well which McMillan also owns.

We're told mounting issues at Zion prompted state lawmakers to create the Jefferson County cemetery board. Headley contacted the board but was told members haven't met yet since it was created.

Headley and others tell us they'll do everything they can to make sure their loved ones and others buried at Sunrise are treated with dignity.

"This upsets me to no end because these people out here that are buried, we are supposed to honor them and we are not honoring them in any way shape or form leaving these graves the way they are," Headley said.

"All we want is someone to fix what they purchased. We don't want anything else from them. My parents taught me never to walk on a grave, you don't disrespect people's graves but that's what it looks like," Douglas added.

We spoke with McMillan on Tuesday.  He says the cemetery hasn't received money from a trust fund to make repairs and to maintain the cemetery. He apologizes for any inconvenience. He says if he can't get funding then the cemetery will ultimately bankrupt. We also reached out to the state to try and find out more about the financial situation with the cemetery.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.

