Hoover firefighters warn parents about dangerously hot playground equipment

Hoover firefighters have a warning for parents and children when it comes to playground equipment in this summer heat.

And with heat index values in the 100 to 105 degree range this week, we're on your side checking just how hot those slides and monkey bars can get.

We went out with Battalion Chief David Hambright to test the equipment at Veterans Park.

He brought along his thermal imager to detect just how hot every piece of equipment was in the middle of the afternoon.

"Just the pad itself, it's reading at about 160 degrees," he said.

You heard him right. 160 degrees.

"My kids love to be barefooted and now it definitely worries me knowing that the ground gets that hot.," said mother Angela Williams.

But it's not just the ground you have to worry about.

"The slide right here is reading 134 degrees," said Chief Hambright.

And you can't forget the swings.

"I measured the metal right here, which was reading somewhere in the neighborhood of 150 degrees," he said. "The part right here, which feels like some type of synthetic material, it's reading at 136. For you to touch it right now, it's hot."

So hot-- that prolonged exposure could cause your child to burn.

"You want them to play, you want them to do things," Chief Hambright said. "But make sure that it's not so hot, that when you touch it, that it's uncomfortable. Because it's going to be that much worse to the kids."

The best way to test how hot is too hot for your kid? Use the back part of your hand and see if you can hold it there for 5 seconds.

If you can't handle the heat, cool it down with water, or use a towel on the slide.

"I'll definitely stockpile my car with some blankets and towels or something," said Williams. "Parents need to be aware. The equipment looks fun, and kids are playing on it, but they might get really sensitive to the heat and they might get burned easier than other kids."

Chief Hambright said while most burns aren't severe and only require aloe, some burns can be so bad that they form blisters, and then you have to worry about possible infections.

He said the key is to check before your child uses the equipment and if your child says it's too hot, believe them.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.