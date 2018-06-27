Longtime sponsor of Iditarod cuts ties with Alaska race - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Longtime sponsor of Iditarod cuts ties with Alaska race

(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen, Fie). FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Eagle River, Alaska musher Tom Schonberger's lead dogs trot along Fourth Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska.
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2011, file photo, bottles of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey line the shelves of a liquor outlet in Montpelier, Vt.

By RACHEL D'ORO
Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey says it's dropping its long-running sponsorship of Alaska's 1,000-mile (1,610 kilometer) race.

The action by Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman follows a tough year for race organizers who have faced financial hardships, loss of other sponsors and the first-ever dog doping scandal.

Jack Daniel's spokesman Svend Jansen said in a statement the company decided to go in a different direction by shifting most of its marketing efforts to a partnership with the National Basketball Association.

He said a campaign against the Iditarod by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had nothing to do with its decision.

PETA lauded the action, saying the company did "the right thing." PETA says it first contacted Jack Daniel's following the deaths of five dogs connected with the 2017 race.

