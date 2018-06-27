Jury: Dr. Dre's Beats headphones owes ex-partner $25.2M - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jury: Dr. Dre's Beats headphones owes ex-partner $25.2M

By ANDREW DALTON
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A jury has found that Dr. Dre, music mogul Jimmy Iovine and their headphone company Beats Electronics owe a former partner $25.2 million in royalties.

The Los Angeles Superior Court jury found Wednesday by a narrow 9-3 margin that Beats breached a contract with Steven Lamar and his company Jibe Audio.

The suit said Lamar in 2006 came to Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, with the idea for celebrity-endorsed headphones. The plaintiffs contended Lamar was owed over $130 million for a dozen different models of headphones, but the jury found he was only owed for three pairs in the Studio series.

The defendants acknowledged that Lamar was involved in initial plans, but argued he was only owed for one model of headphones and was already paid.

Beats is now owned by Apple Music. Apple representatives did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

