Homicide investigation underway in Center Point

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Center Point Wednesday evening.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Bond Circle NE in Center Point around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, we're told they found a man who was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A second person was reportedly shot at the same location and was found at an area hospital requesting treatment.

Authorities say one of the injured has died, but we're not sure which one.

Deputies say after their initial investigation, it appears the person who died from their injuries attempted to rob the other person who was shot.

The investigation continues. If you have information about the incident, you're asked to contact the JeffCo Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

