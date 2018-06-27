B'ham police investigating 5 Points South homicide

At Sunrise Memorial Gardens, we found graves sinking in, headstones cracked and broken vases. Family members of those buried here say their loved ones deserve better.More >>
Hoover firefighters have a warning for parents and children when it comes to playground equipment in this summer heat. And with heat index values in the 100 to 105 degree range this week, we're on your side checking just how hot those slides and monkey bars can get.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Center Point Wednesday evening.More >>
Terrall Thurman, 62, was found unresponsive in an apartment on the 1700 block at 14th Street South by a family member around 1:45 p.m.More >>
Testimony is underway in the federal bribery trial involving former State Representative Oliver Robinson.More >>
