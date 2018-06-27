B'ham police investigating 5 Points South homicide - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in his apartment.

Terrall Thurman, 62, was found unresponsive in an apartment on the 1700 block at 14th Street South by a family member around 1:45 p.m.

