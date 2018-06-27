Prince estate, Sony ink distribution deal for 35 albums - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Prince estate, Sony ink distribution deal for 35 albums

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Prince estate and Sony Music Entertainment have signed a distribution deal for 35 of Prince's previously released album titles.

The catalog included in the deal will be distributed by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony.

According to details announced Wednesday, albums originally released between 1995 and 2010 will be available for worldwide distribution this year, including The Gold Experience, Emancipation and 3121.

Legacy will distribute more of Prince's music in the future. Music from the 1978 to 1996 era will be available in the U.S. starting in 2021.

Prince estate entertainment adviser Troy Carter says Sony's deep knowledge of Prince's music makes it an ideal partner to release his work and give fans "more great music from Prince."

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

