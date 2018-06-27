Improvements coming to B'ham parks

What type of changes should Birmingham residents expect to see at parks?

This week, Shonae Eddins-Bennett became the first woman in Birmingham city history to lead the Park and Recreation department. She is ready to hit the ground running and improve the areas that you enjoy.

"We're going to move aggressively in getting those things done," said Eddins-Bennett.

She wants to prioritize and make a list of everything that needs to be repaired, replaced, and revitalized.

"So we can get a plan together. What we're going to do first, what we're going to do second, what we're going to do third,” said Eddins-Bennett.

The new department director says they are even in the early stages of creating an all-inclusive playground.

Birmingham currently has 115 parks, 18 recreation centers, not to mention Legion Field, the Botanical Gardens and 18 different swimming pools.

"We're constantly buying pool motors. So we're trying to improve on all the efficiencies of our pools as well as our parks," said Eddins-Bennett.

