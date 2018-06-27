Improvements coming to B'ham parks

Testimony is underway in the federal bribery trial involving former State Representative Oliver Robinson.More >>
Birmingham currently has 115 parks, 18 recreation centers, not to mention Legion Field, the Botanical Gardens and 18 different swimming pools.More >>
Alabama Power is reporting that 15,000 customers are without power following this afternoon's storms.More >>
Thompson High School quarterback Taulia Tagovaioa and Pinson Valley quarterback Bo Nix will compete in The Opening, the nation's premier quarterback competition, in Texas this weekend.More >>
In a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Ivey wrote that imposing tariffs on vehicles and auto parts would harm companies like Mercedes Benz and other car businesses in Alabama, costing the state 4,000 jobs.More >>
