2 taken to hospital after vehicle was hit by Amtrak train

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Officials say two people in a vehicle that was struck by an Amtrak train in Alabama have been taken to a hospital.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials tell Al.com that the car struck the Amtrak train on Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Harold Watson says they do not know the extent of the victims' injuries at this point, but said they were awake when they were taken to the trauma unit of the hospital.

Officials say the train was traveling at around 80 miles per hour when it struck the car. Watson says one victim was the driver and the other was a passenger.

Officials do not currently know the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

