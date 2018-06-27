Two future Tide & Tigers prepare for elite QB competition

Thompson High School quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and Pinson Valley quarterback Bo Nix will compete in The Opening, the nation's premier quarterback competition, in Texas this weekend. Tagovailoa, who’s committed to Alabama, and Nix, who’s committed to Auburn, are two of eleven finalists in the event. Tagovailoa’s brother and Alabama quarterback, Tua, won the event in 2016.

The two will compete in drill work, simulated pro day workouts, and 7on7 showcase.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.