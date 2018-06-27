Ivey sends letter to Trump administration opposing tariffs

Gov. Kay Ivey has been a big supporter of President Donald Trump in the past, but now Ivey is taking issue with plans to impose tariffs on automobiles and auto parts.

In a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Ivey wrote that imposing tariffs on vehicles and auto parts would harm companies like Mercedes Benz and other car businesses in Alabama, costing the state 4,000 jobs.

"Foreign folks are investing billions of dollars into our great state. Hiring thousands of our people. We are trying to protect jobs and incomes for our people in Alabama," Ivey said.

Ivey is asking the Sec. Ross not to recommend tariffs to the President. Trump is considering a 20-25 percent tariff on automobiles and parts. Ivey's concern is the state's long history in the auto industry, the upcoming Mazda Toyota plant and the thousands of jobs that come with it.

"It’s just important that our companies that are here can produce the cars that they do and the cars we are producing we are exporting in a large amount," Ivey said.

Ivey fears other countries will retaliate against Alabama exports. Ivey's democratic opponent for governor, Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox, released the following statement:

"I think there has to be a pathway where American products can be protected without causing a crippling impact like our state would suffer if these tariffs are put in place”

Ivey said she is waiting to see reaction to her letter from the Trump administration.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.