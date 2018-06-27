Power outages across state reported

Alabama Power is reporting that 15,000 customers are without power following this afternoon's storms.

An update from 4 p.m. says 9,000 in Jefferson County are without power, while 2,000 in St. Clair, 2,000 in Blount and 1,000 in Etowah counties also do not have power. The remainder of outages are scattered.

