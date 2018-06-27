Ivey opposes housing illegal immigrants in Baldwin Co.

Gov. Kay Ivey is not convinced the federal government will be sending 25,000 immigr ants to Baldwin County to be housed.

A navy memo has been released showing the government could use south Alabama abandoned air field as a possible tent city for housing illegal immigr ants that have been captured. Baldwin County officials are in Washington D.C. opposing the plan.

In Hoover on Wednesday, Gov. Ivey addressed the issue.

"We are in touch with the congressional delegation to gather all the information necessary but my initial indication they are not coming to Alabama." Ivey said.

When asked about concerns of limiting people coming to Alabama to work Ivey says they have to do complete the legal process first.

