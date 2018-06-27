How does summertime heat affect your lawn?

The extreme heat can mean problems for your lawn if you’re not careful.

You have to pay more attention to everything from the type of fertilizer you use to when you decide to water. If you do need to fertilize in the heat, experts say it's important to use the ones with low nitrogen.

There are usually three numbers on a bag, and the nitrogen count is usually the first one in the equation. As for what time you water, that's one thing that catches many people by surprise.

Many folks turn their sprinklers on in the early evening, but the experts at The Home Depot say that's not necessarily the right move.

"Absolutely best time to water is going to be first thing in the morning. The earlier, the better. It gives you the ability to use the sunlight for the evaporative process to take place, getting your lawn to where you're not having excess moisture and the ability for fungus to grow," said Cathy Borden, Assistant Manager at The Home Depot in Pelham.

As for how much you need to water your grass it depends on what type you have.

Bermuda and Zoysia are drought tolerant. They need watering but not necessarily daily. Fescue requires more water than Bermuda and Zoysia.

Experts recommend 0.5 to 1 inch a week. Experts also say short watering periods (15 minutes or less) are bad. They suggest watering thoroughly.

