How does summertime heat affect your lawn?

Gov. Kay Ivey is not convinced the federal government will be sending 25,000 immigrants to Baldwin County to be housed.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is not convinced the federal government will be sending 25,000 immigrants to Baldwin County to be housed.More >>
Alabama Power is reporting that 15,000 customers are without power following this afternoon's storms.More >>
Alabama Power is reporting that 15,000 customers are without power following this afternoon's storms.More >>
There are usually three numbers on a bag, and the nitrogen count is usually the first one in the equation.More >>
There are usually three numbers on a bag, and the nitrogen count is usually the first one in the equation.More >>
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday around 10 a.m.More >>
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday around 10 a.m.More >>
Testimony is underway in the federal bribery trial involving former State Representative Oliver Robinson.More >>
Testimony is underway in the federal bribery trial involving former State Representative Oliver Robinson.More >>