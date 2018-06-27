Alabama teacher among honorees at White House

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A teacher in Mobile has received the nation's highest honor for the profession.

At a ceremony Wednesday at the White House, WKRG-TV reports Chasity Collier was presented the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science teaching. The teacher at Dawes Intermediate in Mobile also got a signed citation from President Donald J. Trump and a $10,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

This isn't Collier's first major honor this year. She was also named Alabama's Teacher of the Year for 2017-2018.

The Presidential award is given to 104 teachers in the U.S.

Information from: WKRG-TV, http://www.wkrg.com/

