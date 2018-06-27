Inmate flees work-release site in Alabama

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) - An inmate has escaped from a work release site in Alabama.

WKRG-TV reports 29-year-old James Douglas Hubbard left the Loxley Work Release Center in Bay Minette about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, an orange reflective vest, blue jeans, work boots and a green baseball cap.

Hubbard is serving a seven-month term for property theft out of Talladega County.

Information from: WKRG-TV, http://www.wkrg.com/

