FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory through 7 p.m.; Strong to severe storms possible

DANGEROUS HEAT AND STORMS: We have another heat advisory for the western part of our area through 7 p.m. However, we may have some relief in the form of scattered showers and storms. The storms and showers today are a bit more progressive and we’re noticing more of an eastern to southeastern motion. We are concerned that some storms may be strong or severe this evening, especially over northeastern zones. The primary risk will be damaging straight-line winds, hail and, as with all storms, cloud-to-ground lightning. Stay weather aware and be sure to check the First Alert App for special alerts.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE DAYS AHEAD: We will remain in a seasonal pattern for several more days. The temperature pattern will continue to favor triple-digit feels-like conditions through the weekend and early next week. We will have a chance for pop-up storms and showers each day. In fact, the higher resolution data is suggesting a good coverage of scattered storms and showers for Thursday. The model data has backed off on showing a disturbance crossing our area early next week. Therefore, we will maintain the chance for the more typical afternoon pop-ups through the 4th of July holiday. Be sure to check in with J-P Dice for radar updates starting with The FOUR today on WBRC.

