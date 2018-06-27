Comet or asteroid? Scientists ID interstellar visitor - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Comet or asteroid? Scientists ID interstellar visitor

(M. Kornmesser/European Southern Observatory via AP). FILE - This artist's rendering provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the interstellar object named "Oumuamua" which was discovered on Oct. 19, 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Haw... (M. Kornmesser/European Southern Observatory via AP). FILE - This artist's rendering provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the interstellar object named "Oumuamua" which was discovered on Oct. 19, 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Haw...

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Last year's visitor from another star system - a cigar-shaped object briefly tumbling through our cosmic neck of the woods - has now been identified as a comet.

A European-led team makes the case in Wednesday's edition of the journal Nature.

Telescopes first spotted the mysterious red-tinged object last October as it zipped through the inner solar system. Since then, astronomers have flip-flopped between comet and asteroid for our first confirmed interstellar guest.

Neither a coma nor tail was spotted, hallmarks of an icy comet. But Italian astronomer Marco Micheli and his team reported that the object's path and acceleration are best explained not just by gravity, but also gases shedding from a comet.

The release of what's believed to be gaseous carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and water applied only a tiny force on the object known as Oumuamua - about 1,000 times smaller than the effect of the sun's gravity - and barely altered its path, the researchers said.

But the team's measurements "were so precise that we could actually see the change in position caused by the outgassing," said co-author Paul Chodas, manager of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

"It's a definitely exciting discovery," said Micheli of the European Space Agency .

Micheli said computer models suggest objects typically are ejected during the formation of planetary systems, and that most of these castaways should be comets given their location on the frigid outskirts of their systems. Only a tiny fraction should be asteroids, by scientists' best calculations.

Had it been an asteroid, it would have been "extremely lucky to beat these odds" - or it would have underscored scientists' misunderstanding of the early solar system, Micheli said.

Discovered by a telescope in Hawaii, Oumuamua is Hawaiian for messenger from afar arriving first, or scout.

It's long gone, as are the chances of knowing conclusively what it was.

The University of Toronto's Alan Jackson, who reported in March that Oumuamua likely came from a two-star system, remains unconvinced of its true identity.

"But this is certainly an interesting new piece of information for us to chew on," he said in an email.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Science & technology newsMore>>

  • Comet or asteroid? Scientists ID interstellar visitor

    Comet or asteroid? Scientists ID interstellar visitor

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-06-27 19:02:52 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-06-28 13:43:15 GMT
    (M. Kornmesser/European Southern Observatory via AP). FILE - This artist's rendering provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the interstellar object named "Oumuamua" which was discovered on Oct. 19, 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Haw...(M. Kornmesser/European Southern Observatory via AP). FILE - This artist's rendering provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the interstellar object named "Oumuamua" which was discovered on Oct. 19, 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Haw...
    Our first known visitor from another star system has now been identified as a comet.More >>
    Our first known visitor from another star system has now been identified as a comet.More >>

  • Japanese space probe arrives at asteroid to collect samples

    Japanese space probe arrives at asteroid to collect samples

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:15 PM EDT2018-06-27 02:15:10 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-06-28 13:43:01 GMT
    (JAXA via AP). This computer graphics image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows asteroid explorer Hayabusa2 landing on a crater that it made. The Japanese space explorer that will try to blow a crater in an asteroid and bri...(JAXA via AP). This computer graphics image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows asteroid explorer Hayabusa2 landing on a crater that it made. The Japanese space explorer that will try to blow a crater in an asteroid and bri...
    A Japanese space explorer has arrived at an asteroid after a 3½-year journey and will try to get samples to bring back to Earth.More >>
    A Japanese space explorer has arrived at an asteroid after a 3½-year journey and will try to get samples to bring back to Earth.More >>

  • Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

    Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

    Thursday, June 28 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-06-28 05:33:58 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-06-28 13:42:46 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

    Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.

    More >>

    Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly