Alabama attorney general discusses wife's suicide, struggles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - In an emotional appearance, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall talked with reporters about the suicide of his wife after a long struggle with depression, anxiety and chronic pain.

Marshall sobbed Wednesday at a news conference in Albertville, as he described Bridgette Marshall's "beautiful" spirit and deeply personal struggles.

Marshall said his wife suffered with major depressive disorder and anxiety, a digestive disorder as well as opioid dependence after being prescribed drugs for painful migraines.

Marshall said that he felt compelled to come forward to stop rumors about the circumstances of her death Sunday.

He also hoped sharing her story would help other families and let a "person who felt like Bridgette did on Sunday morning to know that there is hope and there are people who love them."

