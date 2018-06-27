YWCA AmeriCorps Program hiring 40 people

If you want to help serve your community and are looking for a job, we're On Your Side an option from the YWCA of Central Alabama.

Their national service initiative, AmeriCorps, is recruiting service-minded people to fill 40 available positions for the 2018-2019 program year.

The local YWCA AmeriCorps members serve more than 60,000 hours to metro Birmingham, Shelby, Blount and St. Clair counties.

The jobs range from education positions to helping with domestic violence victims.

To learn what jobs are available and how to apply, click this link.

