Police investigating bank robbery at Regions Bank in Graysville

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday around 10 a.m.

Police were called to the Regions Bank Branch in Graysville to investigate.

Police say a man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. No weapon was seen.

The teller gave him the money and the man fled the scene in an old Lexus sedan driven by another man.

Authorities described the robbery suspect as a 5-foot-10-inch white male wearing a blue hat and blue sweatshirt. His face was covered with a blue bandana. The driver of the car was described as a black male with no further description available.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the robbery suspect was located by the FBI at a residence in the 100 block of Mimosa Court in Mulga and taken into custody for questioning. He will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail to await formal charges.

His name is being withheld pending formal charges.

The driver and car used to leave the scene of the robbery have not yet been located, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

