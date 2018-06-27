Police investigating bank robbery at Regions Bank in Graysville

If you want to help serve your community and are looking for a job, we're On Your Side an option from the YWCA of Central Alabama.More >>
If you want to help serve your community and are looking for a job, we're On Your Side an option from the YWCA of Central Alabama.More >>
A big warning today from the folks at The Turkey Creek nature preserve: it could be forced to close.More >>
A big warning today from the folks at The Turkey Creek nature preserve: it could be forced to close.More >>
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday around 10 a.m.More >>
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday around 10 a.m.More >>
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7 p.m. across Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Bibb, Walker, Jefferson, Shelby and Chilton counties.More >>
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7 p.m. across Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Bibb, Walker, Jefferson, Shelby and Chilton counties.More >>
Testimony is underway in the federal bribery trial involving former State Representative Oliver Robinson.More >>
Testimony is underway in the federal bribery trial involving former State Representative Oliver Robinson.More >>