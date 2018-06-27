FIRST ALERT: Intense heat threat replaced with strong storm risk this afternoon

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7 p.m. across Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Bibb, Walker, Jefferson, Shelby and Chilton counties. The heat index will be at or above 105 degrees across this area. Be sure to take extra precautions if working or spending time outside.



Today there is a much better chance for the air to be cooled by rain. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon. The radar will be most active between 2-5 p.m. There is a risk for strong wind-producing storms. A FIRST ALERT for wind gusts ranging from 40-60 mph that could cause tree damage and power interruptions. The other threats include torrential rainfall that could lead to localized flooding and cloud to ground lightning.



I think sky conditions will improve in time to view the full Strawberry Moon that rises at 7:39 p.m. The named comes from the Algonquin tribes who know it as a signal to gather the ripening fruit of wild strawberries.



The weather pattern the rest of this week and into the weekend looks to stay the same. Temperatures at night will be in the 70s and during the day they’ll be in the 90s and feel hotter. Scattered showers and storms are likely pretty much each afternoon.



