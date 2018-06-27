Prosecutors show emails on North B'ham chemical cleanup in bribery trial of former AL Rep. Oliver Robinson

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7 p.m. across Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Bibb, Walker, Jefferson, Shelby and Chilton counties.More >>
Testimony is underway in the federal bribery trial involving former State Representative Oliver Robinson.More >>
Recently, the state department of health sent out a warning after four cases of people contracted a flesh-eating bacteria. The condition can lead to amputations and even death. Six other cases are under review.More >>
LG Electronics will open a new solar panel plant in Alabama that will create more than 100 jobs, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday morning.More >>
A Mountain Brook family has a warning for you before you and your kids jump into the pool this summer—check for snakes—everywhere.More >>
