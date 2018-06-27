Prosecutors show emails on North B'ham chemical cleanup in bribery trial of former AL Rep. Oliver Robinson

Testimony is underway in the federal bribery trial involving former State Representative Oliver Robinson.

In court this morning, prosecutors showed emails between Robinson and attorney Joel Gilbert.

Some of those emails deal with Robinson’s December 2014 meeting with the Environmental Protection Agency about a chemical cleanup in North Birmingham.

Prosecutors say as a state lawmaker, Robinson gave the impression he was representing the community but was working in favor of Drummond Coal.

Gilbert and Steve McKinney, both attorneys with the law firm Balch and Bingham, as well as Drummond Executive David Roberson, are accused of bribing Robinson.

Prosecutors also showed a letter from Robinson sent to the Alabama Environmental Management Commission asking for a meeting about the chemical cleanup.

That letter was based a draft letter emailed to Robinson from Gilbert.

Robinson has pleaded guilty and is expected to testify for the government.

