Concerns over flesh-eating bacteria in AL waters

Recently, the state department of health sent out a warning after four cases of people contracted flesh-eating bacteria. The condition can lead to amputations and even death. Six other cases are under review. So how real is this threat if you go swimming in Alabama waters?

Dr. Sinead Ni Chadhain, a Microbiologist from the University of South Alabama who has studied vibrio, offers some insight.

"Vibrios are naturally occurring bacteria. They're always in our coastal waters, but they increase in abundance when the waters warm up - above 68 degrees or so, roughly May-October in the Gulf. This unfortunately coincides with when we like to go swimming. There are many Vibrio species, but two species, Vibriovulnificus and Vibrioparahaemolyticus, cause most of the infections we hear about on the Gulf coast. Vv causes the skin infections that make the news," said Chadhain.

"They like brackish water best. Brackish water is a mixture of fresh and sea water that is often found where rivers meet the sea. Therefore bays and inland waters are more likely to harbor Vibrios, but there are also some reports of infections in freshwater," Chadhain continued.

So how small of a cut can the bacteria get into?

"Any unhealed cut or abrasion is a potential point of entry for the bacteria. They're tiny, just 1-2 microns in diameter, so if you can see the cut it's big enough. Once they get into your body they can multiply very quickly, and if they get into your bloodstream they can spread throughout your body. The best way to protect yourself is not to go swimming when you have a cut or scratch on your body. If you get a cut while swimming or fishing, wash it with soap and hot water as soon as possible. Pay attention to changes in any cuts or scratches after you've been swimming. If you develop swelling, a boil, a wound that is hot to the touch or that has red streaks, you should seek immediate medical attention," Chadhain concluded.

The Centers for Disease Control have an informative webpage about Vibrio and ADPH has good information on their website as well.

